Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $101,604.15 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

