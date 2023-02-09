Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.84. 10,301,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,213% from the average session volume of 445,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Aurora Mobile Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

About Aurora Mobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

