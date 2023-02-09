Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.83 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $412.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

