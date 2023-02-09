B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.45. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 21,184 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.