B. Riley Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $12.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

