B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $43.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

