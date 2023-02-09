Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.43) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $18.99 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.