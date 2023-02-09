Barclays Boosts Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target to $10.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.92.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,028,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.