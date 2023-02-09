Barclays Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.