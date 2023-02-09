Barclays Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of MEOH opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

