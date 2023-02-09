Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.66) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

