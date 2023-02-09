Barry Ticho Sells 9,235 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Ticho sold 200 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

