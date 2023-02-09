Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.75

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.20. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 12,469 shares trading hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.