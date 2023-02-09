Bell Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.2% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 944,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,623. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

