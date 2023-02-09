Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 113,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

