Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $13.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. 76,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.