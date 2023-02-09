Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 71359672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £76.50 million and a PE ratio of 410.00.

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

