Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

BERY stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

