Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 458,237 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,237 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $148,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

