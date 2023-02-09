BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 0.3%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.38 and last traded at C$14.60. 153,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 254,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.35.

