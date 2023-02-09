Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.60

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.56, with a volume of 6297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$357.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40.

Insider Activity

About Black Diamond Group

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 15,800 shares valued at $73,526.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

