Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.9 %

BKH stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 1,034,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,796. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

