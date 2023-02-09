BMO Capital Markets Trims Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price to $36.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

