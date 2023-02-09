Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,475.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,475.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,425.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,986.58. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

