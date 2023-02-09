Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.55 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $85.55 million and $984,485.67 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

