Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($81.72) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Brenntag stock opened at €70.00 ($75.27) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($60.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.52.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

