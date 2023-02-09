Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

