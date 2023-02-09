Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

