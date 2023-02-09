Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $11.63

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
2U Stock Performance
Shares of TWOU opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $18.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
