Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $59.69

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.69.
CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.4 %
CYTK opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
