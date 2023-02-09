Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $6.60

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $6.06 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Paramount Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

