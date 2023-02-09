Brokers Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $247.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.31. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.