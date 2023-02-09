Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.