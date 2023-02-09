Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.95

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and traded as high as $40.10. Capgemini shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 61,781 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($247.31) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

