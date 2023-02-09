Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.68 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %
Carrier Global stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $62,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 56.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
