CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.01. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,841 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

