CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.01. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,841 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CESDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.