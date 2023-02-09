Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.