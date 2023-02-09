Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

CHD opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

