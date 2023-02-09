Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Raised to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

