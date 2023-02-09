Citigroup Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.03.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.