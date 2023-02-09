Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.20.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 6,040,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,694. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,782,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

