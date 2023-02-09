Comparing EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) & Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

EQRx has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EQRx and Chembio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 1 2 2 0 2.20 Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

EQRx currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 90.28%. Given EQRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EQRx is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

This table compares EQRx and Chembio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A N/A -$100.01 million N/A N/A Chembio Diagnostics $47.82 million 0.34 -$33.90 million ($1.20) -0.37

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than EQRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of EQRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of EQRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQRx and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A -16.46% -14.91% Chembio Diagnostics -60.93% -129.14% -50.01%

Summary

EQRx beats Chembio Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

