Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 2,327,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,506,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

