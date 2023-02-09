Contrasting Comstock (NYSE:LODE) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $543,727.00 72.17 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.67 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.49 $2.23 million N/A N/A

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats Comstock on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

