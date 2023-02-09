Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.
OFC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
