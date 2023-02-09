Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 665,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.