Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair acquired 2,121,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.