Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.58. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 9,469 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJREF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.18%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

