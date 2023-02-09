Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $13.50 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $13.50 or 0.00061839 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $308.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

