Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Bank of America lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Shares of COST stock opened at $507.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.65 and its 200-day moving average is $501.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

