Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 8,263 Shares of Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CR stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

